Convenience Retailers Kick Off Summer Sweepstakes

NATIONAL REPORT — Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the summer vacation season in the United States, three convenience store retailers are introducing major sweepstakes for customers looking for some summertime fun.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Baseball fans in Washington and Idaho will get a chance to attend a MLB game thanks to Par Pacific's wholly owned subsidiary, nomnom, which is running the "Bases Loaded Fly-Away Sweepstakes."

Between May 1 and July 31, nomnom rewards members will have a chance to win a roundtrip vacation for two to Colorado, which also includes a Southwest gift card, a two-night hotel stay at the Rally Hotel, two Spokane Indians jerseys and two tickets to a Colorado Rockies game.

"Summer is the perfect time to offer our rewards members a fun sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to Colorado to enjoy America's pastime," said Brian Gray, head of marketing at Par Pacific Holdings. "Stay tuned on the nomnom app for 15 cents per gallon off everyday savings and surprise giveaways throughout the year."

To participate, customers can simply download the nomnom app and click on the sweepstakes link to enter. One winner will be randomly selected in August.

nomnom operates more than 30 locations in Washington and Idaho.