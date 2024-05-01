Convenience Retailers Kick Off Summer Sweepstakes
RaceTrac Inc.
RaceTrac Inc. is bringing back the fan-favorite "Beat The Freeze Sweepstakes," which will give one lucky grand prize winner the chance to race masked sprinter The Freeze at Truist Park during the July 6 Atlanta Braves game.
To enter, entrants must visit stores in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina or Tennessee through June 24, scan the QR code located on an in-store display of The Freeze and fill out an entry form on the sweepstakes website.
In addition to the race, the winner will receive two tickets to the game, paid parking, a Freeze swag pack and a $1,000 gift card. Fifteen first prize winners will be chosen randomly at the conclusion of the entry period to receive a prize pack of swag.
Entrants can earn additional entries by uploading a photo of themselves and the cutout, then sharing on social media.
Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac operates more than 580 convenience stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
Rutter's
Pennsylvania-based Rutter's kicked off the "2024 High Roller Summer Sweepstakes" for its VIP members.
Starting on April 29 and running through Sept. 1, the retailer will be giving away more than $300,000 in prizes to its VIP customers, with one lucky winner receiving free fuel for a year, or $25,000, NACS reported.
To participate, customers must be registered as a Rutter's VIP rewards member and purchase a participating item before receiving the chance to spin a casino-style machine that will award them either an instant prize or sweepstakes entry. Instant prizes include free food and drinks, as well as $50 Rutter's gift cards, $1,000 cash, free Snapple for a year, free Kunzler hot dogs for a year, free Rutter's coffee for a year, free Mountain Dew for a year and free Powerade for a year.
With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter's 276-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the United States. Today, it operates 85 c-stores in Pennsylvania, with expansion plans for Delaware and Virginia.