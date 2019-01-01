Press enter to search
Close search

Hemptails Flavored Malt Beverages

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Hemptails Flavored Malt Beverages

Made with hemp seeds, three varieties will hit store shelves in February.
Hemptails malt beverage

FIFCO USA, formerly North American Breweries, is launching Hemptails, a new line of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages aimed at consumers looking to embrace the hemp movement in their drinking experience. With an 8-percent ABV, Hemptails are made with organic, sterilized hemp seeds and contain no psychoactive ingredients, allowing consumers to enjoy an herbal hemp aroma and flavor in a delicious flavored malt beverage, the company stated. Starting in February 2019, Hemptails will be available nationwide in three varieties that balance the earthy quality of hemp with a light, fruity taste: Hemp'd, Citrus Gold and Passionfruit Express. Hemptails come in both single-serve 23.5-ounce cans and four packs of 16-ounce cans.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Oikos Oh! Double Cream Yogurt

Oikos Oh! Double Cream Yogurt