Hemptails Flavored Malt Beverages

FIFCO USA, formerly North American Breweries, is launching Hemptails, a new line of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages aimed at consumers looking to embrace the hemp movement in their drinking experience. With an 8-percent ABV, Hemptails are made with organic, sterilized hemp seeds and contain no psychoactive ingredients, allowing consumers to enjoy an herbal hemp aroma and flavor in a delicious flavored malt beverage, the company stated. Starting in February 2019, Hemptails will be available nationwide in three varieties that balance the earthy quality of hemp with a light, fruity taste: Hemp'd, Citrus Gold and Passionfruit Express. Hemptails come in both single-serve 23.5-ounce cans and four packs of 16-ounce cans.