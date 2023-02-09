The Hershey Co. Ranks Among Top Responsible Businesses

HERSHEY, Pa. — JUST Capital and its media partner CNBC named The Hershey Co. to their annual ranking of America's Most JUST Companies. Hershey placed number one in the food, beverage and tobacco category, with 2023 marking the company's fourth consecutive year on the list.

Each year, JUST Capital ranks the nation's largest corporations on their performance on the issues that matter most to Americans, such as paying a living wage, supporting workforce development and demonstrating leader integrity. Hershey was named number 58 overall of the top 100 companies, moving up 26 spots from 2022.

"Embedded in how we make and sell our beloved brands is a responsibility to operate in a way that makes a positive impact for people, the planet and our communities. To be once again recognized by JUST Capital and the American public as a leader in responsible business among the nation's largest corporations is an honor," said Leigh Horner, vice president of global sustainability and corporate communications at Hershey.

Hershey expanded its commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices over the last few years with progress across its environmental, social and governance priorities. In late 2021, it opened its first U.S. bilingual manufacturing facility in Hazleton, Pa., integrating Spanish and English-speaking employees under one roof with bilingual resources and leadership. It also progressed in its measurable environmental goals , as it launched a third utility-scale solar project, new energy and water optimization investments and continued efforts to address land use change.

Throughout the coming year, the company plans to continue advancing its social impact, including the launch of the Future CEO initiative, a new program which will partner young women from around the globe with Hershey executive leadership for mentorship and reverse mentorship experiences. 2023 will also mark the five-year anniversary of Hershey's sustainable cocoa strategy, " Cocoa For Good ."

Pennsylvania-based The Hershey Co. has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.