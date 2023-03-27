Hershey’s Easter Chocolates

In addition to returning holiday favorites, Hershey introduced several new Easter treats for 2023. The new items include Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs (7-ounce or 8-ounce bag), colored milk chocolate treats in red, orange, yellow, green and blue; Almond Joy Snack Size (8.4-ounce or 10.2-ounce bag), each piece wrapped in pastel seasonal graphics; Hershey's Solid Milk Chocolate Eggs Easter Egg-Shaped Gift Boxes (6.5-ounce box) and Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs Easter Egg-Shaped Gift Boxes (6.5-ounce box), a collection of milk chocolates or peanut butter cups inside a giant egg; and extra large versions of the Cadbury Milk Chocolate Bars (3.5-ounce bar) and Milk Caramello Bars (4-ounce bar).