03/27/2023
Hershey’s Easter Chocolates
The new treats include Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs and Almond Joy Snack Size.
In addition to returning holiday favorites, Hershey introduced several new Easter treats for 2023. The new items include Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs (7-ounce or 8-ounce bag), colored milk chocolate treats in red, orange, yellow, green and blue; Almond Joy Snack Size (8.4-ounce or 10.2-ounce bag), each piece wrapped in pastel seasonal graphics; Hershey's Solid Milk Chocolate Eggs Easter Egg-Shaped Gift Boxes (6.5-ounce box) and Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs Easter Egg-Shaped Gift Boxes (6.5-ounce box), a collection of milk chocolates or peanut butter cups inside a giant egg; and extra large versions of the Cadbury Milk Chocolate Bars (3.5-ounce bar) and Milk Caramello Bars (4-ounce bar).