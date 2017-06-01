This year, The Hershey Co. is aiming to make holiday gifting easy and convenient with its new Hershey’s Holiday Gift Cubes. The Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates Holiday Gift Cube, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Miniatures Holiday Gift Cube, and Hershey’s Miniatures Assortment Holiday Gift Cube are each 7.4 ounces and available for a suggested retail price of $3.50. Other new holiday items from Hershey include: the Hershey’s Kisses Assortment Cube Holiday Gift Tower, which includes Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with festive red and green foils, Santa hat foils, and candy cane foils (21.1 ounces); and the Hershey’s Holiday Assortment Cube Entertaining Tray, which includes Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Miniatures, and Hershey’s Miniatures Milk Chocolate Bars (22 ounces). Both will be available for a suggested retail price of $10.