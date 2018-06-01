Hi-Chew Açaí & Tropical Mix Varieties

Hi-Chew expands its line of Japanese fruit chews with Hi-Chew Açaí and Hi-Chew Tropical Mix. Hi-Chew Açaí delivers a burst of sweetness, including real chia seeds, in each chew. The candy derives its rich purple color and real fruit flavor from the açaí berry. Each Hi-Chew Açaí stick contains 10 individually wrapped chews. Hi-Chew Tropical Mix includes an exotic mix of flavors, including Kiwi, Mango, and a brand-new Pineapple flavor.