Press enter to search
Close search

Hi-Chew Açaí & Tropical Mix Varieties

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Hi-Chew Açaí & Tropical Mix Varieties

A new pineapple flavor is also featured in the Hi-Chew Tropical Mix.

Hi-Chew expands its line of Japanese fruit chews with Hi-Chew Açaí and Hi-Chew Tropical Mix. Hi-Chew Açaí delivers a burst of sweetness, including real chia seeds, in each chew. The candy derives its rich purple color and real fruit flavor from the açaí berry. Each Hi-Chew Açaí stick contains 10 individually wrapped chews. Hi-Chew Tropical Mix includes an exotic mix of flavors, including Kiwi, Mango, and a brand-new Pineapple flavor. 

Other Popular Products

Eggland's Best Snacks

Red Rock Deli Potato Chips

Swisher Sweets Swerve Cigarillos