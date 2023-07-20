Morinaga America Inc., the official distributor of Hi-Chew, is bringing Hi-Soft Salted Caramel Chews to the United States. A long-time favorite in Japan, the salted caramel has a sweet, velvety texture with a rich flavor balanced by a hint of salt. Hi-Soft will begin to roll out in select retailers nationwide in the fall of 2023. The candy will be offered in a 3-ounce peg bag for a suggested retail price of $3.59 or a 10.59-ounce stand-up pouch for a suggested retail price of $7.69. Prices will vary depending upon the market.