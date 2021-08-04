High's Achieves Chainwide Safe Shop Assured Certification

BALTIMORE — High's has been awarded the Safe Shop Assured certification at each of its 54 locations for its commitment to essential store safety and cleanliness measures.

Safe Shop Assured is a certification program available to retailers that meet and maintain essential safety standards. Administered by a board of retailers, suppliers and industry experts, the program's goal is to provide customers and employees with additional peace of mind. Safe Shop is a joint venture between Paragon Solutions and WTWH Media.

Having earned the certification, High's will now showcase its commitment to safety and cleanliness by deploying branded decals at high-visibility touchpoints. Implementation of Safe Shop branding highlights that the Baltimore-based convenience store chain has met and exceeded a 10-point checklist of essential safety measures.

"Partnering with Safe Shop was an easy decision as we pride ourselves on delighting our customers every day with clean, safe and inviting locations," said Michele Truelove, vice president of operations at High's. "These are unprecedented times, and High's takes its responsibility to the communities in which we operate seriously. We will continue being there when our customers need us the most."

The High's brand was established in 1928 as an ice cream chain. At one point, High's was the world's largest ice cream retailer with more than 500 locations across the Mid-Atlantic. In 2012, Carroll Independent Fuel acquired the company and decided to leverage its rich heritage for a community-focused approach to convenience retailing. Today, High's 54 c-stores aim to serve their communities with a fresh-food offer, low environmental impact and a safe, welcoming and inviting atmosphere for both employees and customers.