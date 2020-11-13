High's Enters Pennsylvania With Speedway Deal

BALTIMORE — High's of Baltimore LLC is moving into a new state as it and its parent company split 11 Speedway convenience stores.

In the transaction, Highs and Carroll Independent Fuel LLC are acquiring 11 locations in Pennsylvania from Speedway LLC. As part of the deal, Carroll Independent will operate six c-stores and High's will operate the remaining five.

With the deal, Carroll Independent expands its presence in eastern Pennsylvania and High's enters the Keystone State.

All 11 locations offer Marathon-branded fuel.

"We are excited about the opportunity to expand Carroll Independence's presence and introduce High's in Pennsylvania, particularly when we can build upon Speedway's excellent reputation for service and customer satisfaction," said Brad Chivington, senior vice president of Carroll Independence and High's.

"We look forward to continue to grow our relationship with Marathon throughout our entire geographic footprint, particularly in Pennsylvania," he added.

Baltimore-based Carroll Independent brands retail motor fuels stations under the Marathon, Sunoco, BP and CITGO flags. It acquired High's in 2012 and currently operates 54 High's c-stores.

The sale of the 11 Speedway locations comes as Marathon Petroleum Corp. prepares to close on the sale of the Enon, Ohio-based retail chain to Seven & I Holdings, parent company of Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. The $21-billion transaction is target to close in the first quarter of 2021.