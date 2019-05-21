High's Introduces Frictionless Checkout to Baltimore Consumers

BALTIMORE — High's is rolling out Skip frictionless checkout across 36 locations this month.

The introduction makes High's the first convenience store chain in Baltimore to bring the mobile checkout platform to its customers.

"Skip's frictionless checkout is a key first piece in our digital platform moving forward," said Noah Sanders, senior analytics and implementation manager. "It will enhance our customers' in-store experience along with the reboot of the High's loyalty program and app coming soon."

With the offering, store associates are alerted when a Skip customer enters the convenience store and they are able to monitor the customer's purchase during the visit.

Baltimore-based High's is a division of Carroll Independent Fuel Co. It operates 48 c-stores.

Salt Lake City-based Skip has been building up its presence in the convenience channel. By the end of April, more than 250 locations expected to go live with Skip, and hundreds more scheduled for immediate activation, as Convenience Store News previously reported.