Hillshire Farm Stuffed Croissants & Pierre Melts

The croissants come stuffed with premium meats and the melts come preassembled and pretoasted.
Tyson Foodservice launches two new, labor-saving foodservice offerings: Hillshire Farm Stuffed Croissants and Pierre Melts. The croissants come stuffed with premium meats and are available in varieties such as Ham & Cheddar and Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese. They can be heated quickly in a TurboChef oven, conventional oven or microwave. The Pierre Melts come preassembled and pretoasted, and can be heated in 45 to 60 seconds in a microwave. They are available in three options — Philly Cheesesteak, Cheesy Bacon or BBQ Pulled Pork — all on buttered Texas Toast. 

