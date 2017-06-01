New varieties have been added to the Hillshire Snacking Small Plates line. Each of the new flavor pairings combine tender cuts of pork or beef with premium, natural cheeses. The new varieties include: Apple Chardonnay Pork Cuts with Natural Gouda Cheese; Smoky Bourbon Beef Cuts with Natural Asiago Cheese; and Whiskey & Brown Sugar Pork Cuts with Natural Monterey Jack Cheese. The small plates are high in protein, providing 15 grams or more per serving, and are ready to eat straight from the refrigerator.

