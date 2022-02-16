MSP Inc., Florida's only women-owned beverage company producing premium beverages, is bringing its Hog Bite Energy Drinks to the Southwest and Southeast markets. Offered in original and sugar-free varieties, the beverages feature a citrus blend with added vitamins B6 and B12 and taurine. Each 12-ounce can comes packed with 116 milligrams of caffeine. The original variety is 100 calories, while the sugar-free variety is only five calories. Hog Bite Energy Drinks will initially be marketed throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Carolina.