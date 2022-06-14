J&J Snacks Foods unveils ¡Hola! Churros, a colorful rebranding of its foodservice churro portfolio. ¡Hola! Churros will now serve as a master brand for the company's broad portfolio of churro products. J&J will offer foodservice customers two recipes under the brand: the Authentic Spanish Recipe stays true to the Spanish origins of the product with a cake-like texture, while the Crispy Southwest Recipe is a bit more crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside. Both recipes will be available in a variety of shapes and sizes, and can be ordered with fillings ranging from Bavarian cream to fruit. According to J&J, customers can expect to see continuing innovation and product expansion under the ¡Hola! Churros brand.