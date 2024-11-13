Holiday Spending Expected to Reach New Record

The increase in holiday spending is largely attributed to gifts for family members. Of the $902 shoppers plan to spend, approximately $641 is on gifts for family, friends, coworkers and more, which is an increase from $620 last year. The remaining $261 will be spent on other seasonal items such as food or candy, decorations, greeting cards and other holiday items.

Key findings from the survey include:

Time to Celebrate

Nearly all U.S. adults (92%) plan to celebrate winter holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa this year, in line with 2023, according to NRF.

Shopping Early

Nearly half (45%) of holiday shoppers plan to browse and buy items before November, which is consistent with recent years and up from 40% a decade ago. The top reasons for early shopping include spreading out their budget (59%), avoiding the stress of last-minute shopping (45%), avoiding crowds (42%) and pursuing prices or promotions that cannot be missed (42%).

Despite the early start, most consumers (62%) anticipate finishing their shopping in December.

Location, Location

This holiday season, consumers will head to various shopping destinations for gifts and other items on their lists. Online remains the top destination this year, with 57% of consumers planning on making their holiday purchases online. This is followed by department stores (46%), grocery stores and supermarkets (46%), and discount stores (45%).