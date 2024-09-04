Halloween Spending Expected to Break Records

CLAYTON, Mo. — Despite their concerns about the economy, consumers are planning to get into a spooky mood this Halloween, with spending expected to surpass last year.

Even compared to pre-COVID numbers, Halloween in 2023 was the biggest on record when U.S. families spending increased 15% to reach an all-time high of $12.2 billion. Fast forward to 2024, and Halloween shoppers are planning to spend more on candy, food, costumes and decorations this year, according to a new Advantage Outlook survey of Halloween shoppers.

"Over the past four years, Halloween — like many other holidays — has proven to be a resilient investment for both retailers and consumers, even amid economic uncertainty," wrote Kelly Ravestijn, senior vice president of commerce intelligence at Advantage Unified Commerce, a division of Advantage Solutions, a leading business solutions provider to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers.

This year, half of shoppers plan to spend $51 or more on candy while 59% will spend that amount on food for Halloween. Similar increases in spending are planned for costumes and decorations this year.