Honing Your Leadership Style Is Central Theme of 2024 Future Leaders in Convenience Summit

For Carroll, her approach is more democratic. "I like to seek consensus with my team. It doesn't always work out and sometimes you just have to make the executive decision and move on. But I really like working with teams to solve problems and I'd much prefer empowering the team to go out and find the solutions than them expecting me to have all the answers," she said.

Similar to Carroll, Rebelez's leadership style is team-oriented in that he believes when the organization wins, it wins as a team. When it loses, it loses as a team.

"I always try to let people do their thing and be there to support them. Everybody's going to need something and need some help along the way," he expressed. "I feel, as a leader, it's my responsibility to give our people the things that they need to be successful in their roles."

Maggelet has found guidance in the old adage, "Be yourself because everyone else is taken." He told the audience that it's imperative to determine what core values are most important to them and adapt a leadership style that is comfortable and authentic to them.

"[At Maverik,] we call it the 'Titanium Rule,' which is to treat others better than they expect to be treated. And I think that one of the most valuable things that we can do is make sure that we are, in fact, treating others better than they expect to be treated," he explained. "It works great in our family lives. It works amazingly well in our community lives. It works even greater in our organizational lives and obviously for any customer service organizations, it's crazy important as well."

The accomplished, veteran leaders provided insight and guidance on an array of other topics, too, such as:

Lead by listening — "I think that's a key function as a leader to put the right people in the right jobs. It's about not tolerating the bad behavior — especially as a CEO — because not doing anything with bad behavior is endorsement of that, and that can poison the culture faster than anything. So, I think it's really important to get the right team on the bus, put them in the roles to be successful and hold a high standard with values so that it doesn't get undermined," Rebelez said. "Have you heard the expression, 'God gave you two ears and one mouth. Use them in proportion?' I'm a big believer in listening more and talking less. I think you'll be far more effective."

Make connections — "It's true for anyone, but especially when starting your career young, you feel like you don't have the education, experience or the credentials to take on the next role. But you need to lean in and really push on making yourself as viable as possible by connecting with the right people. There's always going to be people who know more than you do in one area or another. So, take a step back and focus on what you need to do to move forward," Carroll advised.

Ask questions and accept feedback — "I think it's pretty important for leaders to be open and to hear the truth. I like to say, news doesn't get better with age. You want to find out things quickly, so you can make sure and get ahead of it. I remember an early conversation with a new direct report who was super talented, super creative and super effective. This individual was maybe the most loyal person I ever met and I think he was so excited to show his loyalty to me. But I'm like, no, no, no. I don't want that. I want to know what's going on," Maggelet shared. "So, be a leader who asks questions, listen intently for where the opportunities are and seek out others to get them involved with solving problems. I think those are the ways that you build both teams and the entire organization over a long period time."

Uncovering Your Leadership Style

What does it look like to be part of an engaged, collaborative and resilient team?

Citing Gallup data, Recla shared that almost seven in 10 employees (67%) who strongly agree that their manager focuses on their strengths or positive characteristics are engaged. When employees strongly disagree with this statement, the percentage of workers who are engaged in their work plummets to 2%.