HOP Shops Drops Price of Gas as Part of Grand Reopening Celebration

OWENSBORO, Ky. — HOP Shops is celebrating the grand reopening of one of the chain's convenience stores with a limited-time price drop in gas.

From Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Thursday, Sept. 5, the Kentucky-based chain will drop fuel prices by 50 cents per gallon at the Crittenden, Ky., c-store at 390 Violet Road. The limited-time discounts will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sept. 3; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 4; and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 5.

In addition to fuel savings, other grand reopening celebration events include: