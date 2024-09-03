HOP Shops Drops Price of Gas as Part of Grand Reopening Celebration
- On Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., HOP Shops will serve deals on grilled burgers and hot dogs for 99 cents. Guests who want a full meal experience can order a combo meal, featuring a burger or hot dog, chips and a 20-ounce fountain drink for $2.99.
- On Sept. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., HOP Shops will host Insta Karma Racing featuring Renegade Racing with a Dragster on display. Visitors can meet the racing team, check out the dragster and take home exclusive swag.
- On Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., attendees will have a chance to spin and win prizes from the Kentucky Lottery.
"We're incredibly excited to celebrate this grand reopening with our loyal customers and the Crittenden and surrounding community," said David Biery, district manager of HOP Shops. "This event is our way of saying thank you for your support and to showcase the new and improved Crittenden HOP Shop."
According to Crittenden HOP Shop store manager Anne Domaschko, the store has undergone a series of enhancements. "And we can't wait to share these upgrades with the community," she said.
Owensboro-based HOP Shops is a property of Valor Oil, operating 15 locations in Kentucky and Ohio. Founded in 1966, Valor Oil is a third-generation family-owned company. Today it operates six petroleum bulk plants in Kentucky and South Carolina; 132 c-store dealer locations; a race fuel division; and HOP Shops.