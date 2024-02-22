HOP Shops Grows to Its Store Count

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Valor Oil is expanding the presence of its HOP Shops convenience stores.

The Owensboro-based company officially picked up Lewisport-based Jumpin' Jack's Travel Plaza on Feb. 20, bringing its total c-store and travel stop count to 15 HOP Shops locations throughout Kentucky and Ohio.

Located on the portion of land at the intersection of U.S. 60 and KY 657 in Lewisport, the main building on the property houses a gas station, convenience store, restaurant and bank.

The Lewisport location is the second of three planned HOP Shops coming to the Owensboro area. The first location is the Hawes Way 60 Travel Plaza that Valor Oil purchased in 2023. The third location is expected to be finalized in 2024 and will be in Reo, Ind.

Valor Oil re-entered the convenience store business in 2018 after acquiring the assets of Florence-based Harper Oil Products Inc. and Harper Properties Inc. in a deal that included nine c-stores. Since its return to the channel, Valor Oil has become known for its fresh perspective on the c-store experience, with a commitment to being a destination for celebration and community, according to the chain.

HOP Shops has rapidly grown in popularity due in part to the company's "World Famous Disco Bathrooms" that have become a viral sensation on social media, garnering 175 million-plus views on TikTok and Instagram worldwide.

The disco bathroom features an unexpected red button on the wall which is accompanied by a sign that reads, "Do Not Push the Red Button." When customers can't resist the urge any longer and push the button, the lights go down, music starts, color spotlights come on and a disco ball spins, giving customers the chance to dance. There are currently six HOP Shops locations that feature a disco bathroom.

The convenience retailer recently hosted a wedding in the disco bathroom located at the HOP Shops in Verona, Ky., on Valentine's Day.

Founded in 1966, Valor Oil is a third-generation family-owned company. Today it operates six petroleum bulk plants in Kentucky and South Carolina; 132 c-store dealer locations; a race fuel division; and 15 HOP Shops convenience stores in Kentucky and Ohio.