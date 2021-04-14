Trilliant Food & Nutrition released its first batch of single-serve coffee under the Hope For The Warriors name, a new licensed brand that will join its portfolio. This product marks the start of a partnership between Trilliant and Hope For The Warriors, a national military nonprofit that provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans, and military families. Hope For The Warriors Coffee is available in 42- or 80-count sizes in three distinct roasts: Morning Blend, Donut Shop, and French Roast. Made with premium 100 percent Arabica coffee and quality ingredients, these new single-serve coffees are bold and delicious, and provide a simple way to support a worthy cause, according to the company. For each box of Hope For The Warriors coffee purchased, Trilliant will contribute a portion of the sales back to the organization.