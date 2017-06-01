Hoshizaki America Glass Door Merchandisers

Press enter to search
Glass Door Merchandisers

Hoshizaki America Inc. introduces a new refrigeration product line of glass door merchandisers. Each unit includes an electronic controller with LED temperature display and audio/visual alarms, a stainless-steel floor, and forced air evaporator for quick temperature pull-down. The cabinets feature large low-e multipane glass doors and interior LED lights. There are currently four models available: the 55.5-inch tall RM-10, which includes three epoxy-coated shelves, a recessed door handle, and stores up to 288 canned beverages; the swing door models, RM-26 and RM-49, which include five epoxy-coated shelves per section, aluminum door handles, and heavy-duty hinges with self-closing mechanism; and the sliding-door two section, RM-45-SD, which includes 10 epoxy-coated shelves. The sliding doors, with a stay-open feature and spring assisted self-close, will keep products cool and save electricity, according to the company.

