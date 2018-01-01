Press enter to search
Hostess Jumbo Donettes

Hostess Jumbo Donettes

The new snack comes in Glazed and Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles varieties.

New from Hostess Brands, Hostess Jumbo Donettes provide a new way for fans to enjoy the brand’s signature Donettes. Suited for breakfast, snacking or dessert occasions, the Jumbo Donettes come in two varieties: Glazed and Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles. Each Jumbo Donette is fresh-sealed and individually wrapped to-go with fun, pop culture-infused quotes, such as:

  • “This one’s mine. (Sorry, not sorry.)” 
  • “Donuts: made round, so you can start anywhere.”
  • “If loving donuts is wrong. I don’t want to be right.”

