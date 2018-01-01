New from Hostess Brands, Hostess Jumbo Donettes provide a new way for fans to enjoy the brand’s signature Donettes. Suited for breakfast, snacking or dessert occasions, the Jumbo Donettes come in two varieties: Glazed and Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles. Each Jumbo Donette is fresh-sealed and individually wrapped to-go with fun, pop culture-infused quotes, such as:

“This one’s mine. (Sorry, not sorry.)”

“Donuts: made round, so you can start anywhere.”

“If loving donuts is wrong. I don’t want to be right.”