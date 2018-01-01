Hostess Suzy Q’s Reboot

Hostess Brands LLC relaunched a fan favorite, Hostess Suzy Q’s, which now feature a new and improved recipe that more closely resembles the original that was released in 1961 in both taste and design. Each Suzy Q’s snack cake is made of two layers of moist chocolate cake and creamy white filling, with 50 percent more crème and 50 percent more cake. In addition, the revamped product brings back the original cake’s round-edged shape. Suzy Q’s are available in single-serve twinpacks and 6-count multipacks at retailers nationwide.