How Fuel City Is Taking a Page From Disney's Parks

HALTOM CITY, Texas — “Where dreams come true” is a phrase that has long been associated with Walt Disney World. However, it is Fuel City founder and CEO John Benda’s mission to take this adage and make it the standard for his travel centers across the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

For Benda, this mission started in the 1980s. At that time, he was operating a small grocery store and decided he wanted to make a memory for customers who visited so that they wouldn’t forget his brand.

After operating progressively bigger stores for 19 years, Benda held on to this mission as he built the first Fuel City “of his dreams” from the ground up in Dallas in December 1999. Following the flagship location, he opened a second travel center in Mesquite, Texas.

Today, the company’s third and most recent Fuel City travel center in Haltom City, Texas, carries out Benda’s mission to the “tenth degree.” The location is a continued extension of the founder and CEO’s personal task to create a place where customers, visitors and tourists alike can create a memory.

“It’s still in my gut to make it fun and make it entertaining,” he told Convenience Store News. “Although ‘Where dreams come true’ is known in Disney, we’re making it applicable for truck stops and convenience stores. It’s chic and fun, and we want people to create a positive memory and see the creation of positive dreams coming true when they visit a Fuel City location.”