How to Get a Handle on Operating Expenses

CHICAGO — Increasing operational costs are chipping away at convenience store retailers' profitability, but there is a way to get a handle on these costs: be proactive.

Presenting a session on "Reigning In Operating Costs" at the 2025 Convenience Store News Outstanding Independents Summit, retail management consultant John Matthews provided a deep dive into conducting a profit and loss (P&L) statement analysis.

"This is something that is very near and dear to my heart, and something that is going to give you the opportunity to save some money along the way … and find those hidden pennies that add up to dollars that add up to annual savings that are truly found money," said Matthews, founder and president of Gray Cat Enterprises, a Raleigh, N.C.-based management consulting company that specializes in strategic planning, project management and interim executive management.

Many business owners today only look at their P&L statement at the end of each month, but Matthews declared that a mistake. He advocates for a proactive approach, which means looking at your P&L statement throughout the month and analyzing it line by line.

"I like to get in and look at a profit and loss statement on a line by line basis, not necessarily have an accountant give it to me at the end of the month and tell me, 'Hey John, you either made money or you didn't make money.' I'd rather manage against that profit and loss statement," he explained. "So, if I'm looking at utility expense or I'm looking at telephone expense or I'm looking at certain revenue drivers, I understand how I can better influence those numbers both positively from a revenue standpoint and reducing the expense load.

"I'm a big believer that you can't manage what you don't measure and so, I'm going to try to manage my profit and loss statement throughout the month," he continued. "And you want to be able to unlock those hidden savings in your profit and loss statement because there are things that you can manage differently — you have a lot of variable items."