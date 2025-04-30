VIEW ON DEMAND: The 2025 Outstanding Independents Summit

The 2025 Outstanding Independents Summit & Awards Ceremony was sponsored by presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co., NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, Patron Points, Premier Manufacturing and S. Abraham & Sons.
The quick-hitting four-hour virtual event delivered four education sessions and culminated with the Outstanding Independents Awards Ceremony.
CHICAGO — On April 25, Convenience Store News launched a new one-day virtual event dedicated to educating and celebrating the convenience channel’s single-store owners and small operators.
The 2025 Outstanding Independents Summit featured a quick-hitting four-hour agenda that tackled today's biggest pain points for small operators, and provided valuable insights, expert advice and actionable knowledge that attendees could immediately implement to upgrade their operations.
The summit culminated in the presentation of the first-ever Outstanding Independents Awards, created to recognize single-store owners and small operators that are making a big impact in the industry despite their smaller size and more limited resources.
