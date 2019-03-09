How Love's Spent This Summer: Growing

OKLAHOMA CITY — Far from taking a summer vacation, Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores was busy opening new locations as travelers hit the road this season.

On July 18, the company opened a Love's Travel Stop in Hazen, Ark., featuring 111 truck parking spaces, 97 car parking spaces and three RV parking spaces.

Amenities at the 24-hour location include a Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza, Subway, 10 diesel bays, seven showers, a Speedco, and laundry facilities, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, a Mobile to Go Zone and CAT scales.

One week later, the company added to its Arkansas portfolio when it cut the ribbon on a new Love's Travel Stop on Lake Village, bringing 52 truck parking spaces and 51 car parking spaces to Chicot County.

"We're excited to add a second location in Arkansas in as many weeks," said Tom Love, executive chairman and founder of Love's. "We look forward to providing drivers, as well as residents, with the 'Clean Places, Friendly Faces' that Love's is known for at our Lake Village location."

The amenities at the 24-hour Lake Village travel stop include a Chester's Chicken, Petro's Chili & Chips, four diesel bays, four showers, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, a Mobile to Go Zone and CAT scales.

Moving farther west, Love's welcomed customers at a new travel stop on Aug. 8 in Brownsville, Texas. The location on Highways 511 and 48 added 39 truck parking spots to Cameron County. It is the company's 73rd site in the Lone Star State.

Open 24 hours, the Brownsville location's amenities include a Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza, five diesel bays, four showers, laundry facilities, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee and CAT scales.