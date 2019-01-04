How Target, Whole Foods & Lidl Are Going After the Convenience Market

NATIONAL REPORT — Competition is rapid in the convenience store channel, as retailers of all kinds introduce new formats, offers and amenities in an effort to compete.

Here are the latest efforts from three big-name retailers: Target Corp., Whole Foods Market and Lidl.

Target

Snack Bar is a new self-service, grab-and-go concept from Target, which is being tested at some locations countrywide. One Snack Bar, located in Northeast Minneapolis, features an ICEE machine, items from Pizza Hut, popcorn, salads, and other grab-and-go snacks like beef jerky. Customers pay for their items at a self-service kiosk.

"We are pleased with the guest response so far and are continuing to evaluate the concept," a spokesperson said.

According to Biz Journals, Snack Bar the latest switch-up for the Minneapolis-based retailer's in-store eateries. In 2015, Target announced that several stores in the Twin Cities and Chicago would swap out their longstanding cafes — which sold many of the same items, such as ICEEs, popcorn and other grab-and-go snacks — with fast-casual concepts from Freshii and D'Amico & Sons. However, Freshii closed all of its Target locations in 2017. These spots are separate from the Starbucks stores that operate in more than 1,300 Target stores nationwide.

Similar concepts are comparable to 7-Eleven Inc.’s Scan & Pay, while allows customers to skip the checkout line and pay for items using the 7-Eleven app, and Amazon Inc.'s Amazon Go cashierless concept.