H&S Energy Adds Delivery Service to 130 C-stores

ORANGE, Calif. — H&S Energy has teamed with Vroom Delivery to launch a proprietary online ordering and home delivery offering at 130 of its Power Market, Circle K, Food Mart and ExtraMile convenience stores. Orders can now be placed through its mobile app, website and social media.

Integrations between Vroom Delivery and H&S Energy's back office allow every item in each store to be offered online. Each store's online menu has real-time pricing and inventory, and automatically adds or removes items online based on their in-store availability.

Delivery is provided through Vroom Delivery's third-party fulfillment network, which includes DoorDash and others at a heavily reduced cost.

"We are always looking for ways to keep our customers happy, satisfied and safe," said Sal Hassan, CEO of H&S Energy. "Now, with the new delivery elements implemented at all our locations, our customers can satisfy their cravings at any time without leaving their homes."

H&S Energy plans to add more stores to the program as it expands its retail base in California. Up to 200 stores in California are expected to be online with Vroom by the end of the year. It also plans to add online SNAP/EBT payment capabilities through Vroom's recently launched program.

"By ordering through H&S Energy's app and website, consumers will quickly realize that not only are there many more products available than on most third-party platforms, but that the individual items are cheaper than on those platforms," said John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery. "There are also no hidden fees or service fees like on many other platforms. We are very excited to be working with H&S Energy to provide their customers with this new offer."

Based in Orange, H&S Energy operates convenience stores and gas stations under the Chevron, Texaco, Shell, 76, Extra Mile brands, as well as its proprietary brand Power Market.