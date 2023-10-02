H&S Energy Rolls Out Lottery Management Solution

ORANGE, Calif. — H&S Energy Products LLC is integrating LottoShield's lottery management system across its convenience store network following a successful two-week pilot.

The move underscores H&S Energy's aggressive technology adoption strategy and aligns with the company's ambitious expansion plans to double its store count, the chain stated.

The adoption of LottoShield is projected to result in cost savings of more than $1 million a year for H&S Energy through significant reductions in labor hours, increased operational efficiencies and a decrease in theft.

"At last, we've found an amazing solution for Scratchers loss prevention. With this live control and tracking tool, our scratchers' inventory is secure from theft or loss. This is truly a game-changer for our business!" said H&S Energy Products Director of Operational Systems Fidaa Mohrez.

Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., LottoShield is a lottery management platform that helps convenience stores secure and automate their lottery category. It assists with inventory reconciliation, theft detection and invoice automation, enabling retailers to focus on maximizing revenue and customer engagement. It is the first and only fully automated lottery management system that integrates directly with state lotteries, the company stated.

"Lottery sales are a staple for convenience stores, but they come with their own set of management challenges. We're pleased that H&S Energy chose LottoShield to streamline their lottery operations as they continue to expand," commented LottoShield co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Mehdi Mahmoodi.

Orange-based H&S Energy has 165 convenience stores. The company has grown from 112 stores two years ago.