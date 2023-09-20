H&S Energy Targets $10M in Annual Online Sales by 2025

ORANGE, Calif. — H&S Energy Products LLC, which operates more than 160 Extra Mile and Power Market convenience stores in California, has set a goal to reach $10 million in annualized online sales through its online delivery program by 2025.

H&S originally launched its proprietary online ordering and delivery program with Vroom Delivery in 2021. According to the company, the program has grown exponentially, surpassing $1 million in annualized sales earlier this year and is already approaching $2 million. It aims to achieve its new sales goal through a combination of organic growth, new store launches and adopting new Vroom Delivery digital commerce offerings.

"In the world of on-demand delivery, success is measured by speed, reliability and customer satisfaction," said Sal Hassan, H&S CEO and president. "We've consistently excelled in all these areas, and that's why we consider ourselves a true success story."

The company leverages cutting-edge technology to streamline its ordering and delivery process, ensuring that customers receive their purchases quickly and conveniently. This includes using services such as Vroom Delivery's Automated Menu Management (AMM), which allows stores to automatically list thousands of products online with no manual maintenance and lower out of stocks to less than 1 percent of orders.

H&S has also been able to keep prices down by relying on proprietary delivery, which is more cost effective than third-party marketplaces, the company stated.

The retailer offers its own mobile app for its Power Market locations through app provider Rovertown.

"We promised to keep the prices in our delivery service the same as what you'd find in our stores, right from the start," said Fidaa Mohrez, H&S director of operational systems. "We didn't raise the prices, and we covered part of the delivery expenses ourselves. This way, our customers can enjoy the convenience of delivery without having to pay extra."

[Read more: Vroom Delivery & Uber Partner to Improve C-store Options]

Going forward, H&S has plans to more than double its store count to 400 stores, and with that, expand its digital offerings. In addition to taking advantage of the Vroom AMM system, the c-store operator plans to take advantage of Vroom's online EBT and loyalty integrations, Power Market+ subscriptions and in-store ordering via kiosk.

Founded in 1996 and based in Orange, H&S Energy operates convenience stores and gas stations under the Chevron, Texaco, Shell, 76, ExtraMile brands, as well as its proprietary brand Power Market.