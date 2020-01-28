Huck's Modernizes Its Brand & Store Design

CARMI, Ill. — Huck's has a new modern brand and updated retail environment and decor.

Working with retail services provider GSP, the convenience store chain's goal was to shift to a fresh, new look and feel that would resonate with both new and existing customers.

"Drawing on history from the original Huck's store as inspiration, GSP's design team worked closely with Huck's to create a refreshed brand package that reflects a modern, yet vintage look," said Steven Cohen, vice president of design at GSP. "From concept to future store rollouts, our goal is to help partners, like Huck's, save time while creating an exciting brand that impacts the entire store from forecourt to foodservice."

The inaugural Huck's Market store designed by GSP is a 4,800-square-foot prototype location in Seymour, Ind. It celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 14.

"We're so proud of our new Huck's Market brand," said Brittany Bayley-Murray, vice president of marketing at Huck's. "We couldn't have asked for a better team to work with. We look forward to our continued partnership and our next Huck's Market store grand opening."

The next redesigned Huck's Market store is scheduled to open in summer 2020 in Newburgh, Ind.

Carmi, Ill.-based Huck's operates more than 120 c-stores in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee.