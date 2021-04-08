Hunt Brothers Pizza Celebrates 30 Years of Simple Success

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The traditional theme for a 30th anniversary is pearl, but Hunt Brothers Pizza is seeing gold as it celebrates three decades in business this year.

The nationally branded pizza program recently reached the milestone of 8,000 locations while serving as the largest made-to-order pizza program in the U.S. convenience store industry.

"It's amazing it's been 30 years," Chief Operating Officer Bryan Meng told Convenience Store News, reflecting on the company's "humble beginnings."

After growing up working in their father's restaurant, brothers Don, Lonnie, Jim and Charlie Hunt entered the foodservice industry with their own business when they founded wholesale food route Pepe's Pizza in 1962, distributing to restaurants, bowling alleys, drive-in theaters, and more. They went their separate ways over time and sold the business in 1981, only to reunite years later with a newer, less complicated approach to pizza. In 1991, the brothers launched Hunt Brothers Pizza with a focus on simplicity, and the rest is history.

A major difference was that Hunt Brothers Pizza was designed specifically for c-store operators. While it took trial and error to perfect the formula, the brothers put significant effort into understanding how the convenience industry worked, its rules for success, and the difference made by stores' long hours of service.

"They went and learned what c-store owners really needed," Meng said. "There wasn't a lot of money behind it early on."

The brothers' guiding philosophy of helping others led them to focus on rural markets, which frequently operated in areas later called food deserts. Thirty years later, rural c-stores still make up the bulk of Hunt Brothers' retail partnerships. The company avoids oversaturating the market with its brand; c-stores that offer Hunt Brothers Pizza have protected territory, helping them to stand out from their competitors.

The company focuses on simplicity in menu and beyond. Retailer partners don't have to sign contracts or pay franchise fees or royalties. C-stores can drop the Hunt Brothers program at any time, but the company works hard to make sure they don't want to. It views retailers' success as its own success and focuses on building manageable, profitable partnerships for the long term.