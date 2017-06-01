Hunt Brothers Pizza Quick Start Program

Hunt Brothers Pizza is testing a new Quick Start Program designed to help convenience store owners start a profitable pizza program in an accelerated timeframe. The Quick Start Program was created to provide new Hunt Brothers Pizza store partners with fast delivery, installation and a pizza shoppe startup. It uses a set of common equipment options to eliminate shipping and installation delays. The Quick Start Program delivers standard pizza shoppe equipment in a single delivery within two to three business days following an equipment order. If a store meets installation requirements, the equipment is installed at one time. The program is currently being tested by DBH Distributing, a distributor of Hunt Brothers Pizza, and is not available in all areas of the country.