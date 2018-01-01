Hussmann MicroDS Refrigeration System

New from Hussmann Corp., the MicroDS refrigeration system line is charged with environmentally safe propane (R290), a natural refrigerant. MicroDS is now available in low- and medium-temperature merchandisers to refrigerate perishable foods, such as meat, produce and dairy products. The MicroDS refrigeration system is charged with up to 150 grams (just 5.7 ounces of propane), slightly more than a half-cup. The small amount of propane used is 90 percent to 95 percent less refrigerant than is typically required in other refrigeration systems that are charged by hydrofluorocarbons, the company noted. MicroDS is also is a self-contained and hermetically sealed system to lessen propane from leaking into the atmosphere.