Press enter to search
Close search

Hussmann MicroDS Refrigeration System

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Hussmann MicroDS Refrigeration System

The new line is charged with environmentally safe propane.
Hussmann MicroDS

New from Hussmann Corp., the MicroDS refrigeration system line is charged with environmentally safe propane (R290), a natural refrigerant. MicroDS is now available in low- and medium-temperature merchandisers to refrigerate perishable foods, such as meat, produce and dairy products. The MicroDS refrigeration system is charged with up to 150 grams (just 5.7 ounces of propane), slightly more than a half-cup. The small amount of propane used is 90 percent to 95 percent less refrigerant than is typically required in other refrigeration systems that are charged by hydrofluorocarbons, the company noted. MicroDS is also is a self-contained and hermetically sealed system to lessen propane from leaking into the atmosphere.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Night Owl Pipe Tobacco Cigars

Night Owl Pipe Tobacco Cigars
Gone Rogue High Protein Chips

Gone Rogue High Protein Chips
afri cola USA 330ml Slimline Matte Can

Afri Cola Energy Drink