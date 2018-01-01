Hussmann & SES-imagotag Partnership

Hussmann Corp., a leading provider of products and services that enable excellence in food retailing, entered into a distribution agreement with SES-Imagotag, a leading provider of electronic shelf label (ESL) systems across retail applications. Together, Hussmann and SES-Imagotag are offering a complete integrated solution that they say changes the in-store retail environment and establishes a digital foundation for a seamless omnichannel experience and the future of food retailing. According to companies. a digital foundation grounded in ESLs can provide shoppers with more product information, help them locate specific products in the store, and integrate with other programs such as loyalty, shopper engagement, and in-store marketing. This approach can also enable pricing automation that lowers operating costs and increases accuracy, while allowing retailers to better manage their product mix and pricing strategy to be more competitive, the companies added.