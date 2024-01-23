Hutchinson Oil Partners for Forecourt Analytics

ELK CITY, Okla. — Hutchinson Oil (Hutch's) tapped Warren Rogers Precision Fuel System Diagnostics as the company's provider of fuel system compliance, wet-stock management and forecourt diagnostics.

Elk City-based Hutchinson Oil, a regional travel center, convenience store, car wash operator and fuel distributor, will utilize the Warren Rogers fuelWRAp system, which uses real-time data and leverages the flexibility and smart analytics of the cloud to help fuel retailers track fuel inventory — as it makes its way to their sites, enters the tank, flows through each fuel line and reaches the meter.

Additionally, Warren Rogers will provide customized auditing and operational reports as well as the compliance documentation required to meet all state and federal regulations.

"Warren Rogers and fuelWRAp will help us to gain the increased ability to monitor forecourt and wet-stock activity at our locations, in real time. This new level of oversight will bring higher levels of automation and efficiency to our company, allowing us to continue to provide low prices on fuel for travelers and truck drivers," said Kurtis Hutchinson, vice president of fuels for Hutchinson Oil. "We selected Warren Rogers for their fuel management expertise in the industry and to assist us with our ongoing store growth plans and technology improvements. The fuelWRAp real-time system will help us to continue to improve efficiency across our sites in the areas of compliance and forecourt maintenance.

"Remotely monitoring activities such as delivery shortages and potential theft, inaccurate meter calibration, and poor flow rates is just one of the benefits of working with Warren Rogers. We are very excited to kick off this new partnership," he continued.

With fuelWRAp, travel center and c-store support staff can minimize their time spent each day identifying and addressing issues such as dormant or down fueling positions, water in tank, active tank gauge alarms, meters out-of-variance, failed tank, sensor, and line testing, low inventory levels, lost communications, slowing fuel flow trends and other abnormalities, according to Warren Rogers.

The service features a user-friendly dashboard that helps customers view their forecourt diagnostics across their enterprise on a consolidated and centralized online platform, enabled for desktop, mobile and tablet.

"We're excited about working with Hutch's as they continue to grow in scale and store count and are extremely pleased that they chose us as their preferred services partner," said William Jones, president and CEO of Warren Rogers. "We take their trust in our business seriously. Fortunately, the fuelWRAp system is highly scalable, so we'll be able to continue to support them with all their leak detection, compliance and fuel monitoring needs as they continue to grow. Their long history and dedication to providing superior products and services in Oklahoma and Kansas are truly impressive."

Headquartered in Middletown, R.I., Warren Rogers specializes in statistical analysis and precision fuel system diagnostics for the retail petroleum industry. Every month, Warren Rogers monitors the performance of more than 250,000 dispensing points and 2 billion-plus gallons in fuel throughput.

Hutchinson Oil operates 21 locations throughout Oklahoma and Kansas.