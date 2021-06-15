New from Lancer Worldwide, the IBD Bold 30i beverage dispenser features a sleek design, digital touchscreen merchandiser, and Lancer Link IoT connectivity. Offering 24 brands and dispensing all common ice types, the IBD Bold 30i delivers superior beverage quality in just 30 inches of counter space. The unit's 32-inch digital merchandiser can display high-resolution, crystal-clear promotions, allowing businesses to connect with customers with programmable content designed to drive engagement and action. Integration with Lancer Link IoT allows for the collection and management of real-time beverage dispensing data.