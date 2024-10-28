Imagine Invests $15M to Boost Speed & Innovation

The new equipment includes nine new, state-of-the-art digital presses plus additional finishing equipment to support those presses. The presses can produce high-quality, large format point-of-purchase materials with sizes up to 136 inches, on substrates from text grades through one inch thicknesses, and can produce highly versioned and variable jobs that its customers desire.

The recent purchases are also intended to enhance Imagine Studio, the company's experiential marketing agency which integrates creative talent and production under one roof. The consolidated studio allows the company to provide a direct throughline from ideation to execution, potentially improving efficiency, access to creative talent and seamless delivery of digital and physical experiences for clients' campaigns.

The technological investments in turn should help bolster Imagine Studio's capabilities, as well as strengthen partnerships with industry leaders, according to the company.

"EFI is proud to continue to partner with Imagine in helping it provide world-class digital printing services to its customers," said Ken Hanulec, vice president of worldwide marketing at EFI. "Imagine's vision to drive the analog-to-digital conversion of all print aligns well with EFI's vision, and we are pleased to partner with such an innovative company that is always on the forefront of technology."

Imagine provides visual communications solutions to world-recognized brands, including creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, out of home, fulfillment and kitting.