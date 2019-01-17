Imperial Trading, S. Abraham & Sons Partner With Skupos to Offer Profit-Driving Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Imperial Trading Co. and S. Abraham & Sons (SAS) have tapped Skupos to offer profit-driving programs.

According to Skupos, the partnership creates another competitive benefit offered by the distributors to their customer bases to take advantage of scan data incentives and multi-pack discount programs through the data technology platform's software.

"Skupos is thrilled to partner with one of the top distributors in the country to better service c-stores. We are excited to see a distributor who puts customers first and wants to offer them progressive software options," said Mike Glassman, chief operating officer at Skupos.

Skupos Scan Data Reporting allows customers to receive incentives from major tobacco companies, as well as offer tobacco products at much cheaper prices with multi-pack discounts. In return, Imperial and SAS are able to protect volume and have a competitive advantage in their service areas, Skupos noted.

Elmwood, La.-based Imperial Trading is a wholesale distributor supplying convenience stores in the southeast. It carries more than 10,000 c-store products and supplies both chain and independent retail locations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas and Florida.

"Our retailers are looking for solutions that will allow them to compete effectively with national chains. Skupos has the reporting features that enable this to happen," commented Imperial Trading Chief Marketing Officer Emile Cantrell.

Headquartered in Grand Rapid, Mich., SAS is a grocery distributor servicing convenience, grocery, drug, campus retail and small-format stores in eight Midwest states.

In July 2018, SAS parent company GRAD Inc. traded to Imperial Trading. As a result of the purchase, the merged company will become the fifth largest convenience store distributor in the United States, with service capabilities from the United States-Canadian border to the Gulf of Mexico. Imperial and SAS will now supply more than 5,000 retail locations, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Skupos, based in San Francisco, brings data analytics to the convenience store industry.