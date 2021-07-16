Increased Consumer Focus on Health & Wellness Presents an Opportunity for Retailers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — COVID-19 increased consumers' focus on eating healthy; however, that comes at a price.

According to Acosta's recent report, COVID-19 Has Elevated the Health & Wellness Trends of Recent Years, 33 percent of today's shoppers identify cost as the biggest barrier to healthy eating.

The report details the pandemic's significant impact on shopper priorities and describes how the industry can best meet consumer demands in this ever-changing landscape.

"COVID-19 has sharpened the focus on recent health and wellness trends, with nearly two-thirds of consumers taking a proactive approach to healthy living," said Colin Stewart, executive vice president, Business Intelligence at Acosta. "However, while most of today's shoppers are motivated to live a healthy lifestyle, many report the cost of eating a nutritious diet prevents them from doing so. This challenge opens a door for retailers to become trusted resources among health-focused consumers, many of whom are beginning to look beyond medical professionals for guidance on affordable purchase recommendations and product information."

Retailers should be tapping into opportunities to offer health and wellness solutions tailored to fit current consumer needs. That could mean providing discounts on featured items, creating incentive programs or optimizing product labeling, Stewart said.