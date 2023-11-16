Inline Plastics Safe-T-Chef Packaging

Packaging manufacturer Inline Plastics expands its tamper-evident, tamper-resistant Safe-T-Chef packaging line to include a new nondomed, flat lid option for 5x5 and 9x6 Safe-T-Chef packaging. The original Safe-T-Chef features remain unchanged on the new offerings, including the tamper-resistant seal and tear-strip, clarity, leak resistance and scoopable corners. The only difference is a nondomed, flat lid design, which gives the packaging contents a fuller appearance and provides the potential for more robust merchandising opportunities with increased stacking capabilities and enhanced stability during transport, as well as easier storage on site, according to the company.