Inline Plastics Safe-T-Fresh 7-Inch Rounds

Inline Plastics introduces its new 20-ounce, three-compartment packaging, the TS7020C3. The 7-inch round containers keep flavors from mingling until consumption, helping to keep meals and snacks fresher and safer. The company will also soon be launching a 46-ounce option, designed for storing snacks at home or bringing along shareables for a group. All offerings are designed with Safe-T-Fresh technology and made with 10% post-consumer PET and 100% recyclable plastic. Each container features tamper evident and tamper resistant seals to keep all food secure.