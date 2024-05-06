Inline Plastics Safe-T-Fresh Expansion

Inline Plastics expands its Safe-T-Fresh portfolio to include three new 7-inch round packages for foodservice. The clear packaging includes smooth walls and currently includes a 24-ounce, 32-ounce or four 6-ounce compartment option, with more items to follow soon. Designed with tamper protection and a leak resistant seal to help keep food fresher longer, the line is part of the company's Reborn Initiative and has been verified as made with 10% post-consumer recycled PET. The items have also been prequalified with How2Recycle for standard recycling labeling.