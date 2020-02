Irisa CBD infused sparkling water comes in four botanical blends designed to support four unique states of womanhood: Sun for energy, Moon for relaxation, Earth for balance, and Stars for passion. The corresponding flavors are Peach Ginger (sun), Berry Lavender (moon), Mango Citrus (earth) and Acai Basil (stars). Each 12-ounce can of Irisa contains 25 milligrams of CBD. The suggested retail price per can is $5.49.