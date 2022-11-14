Irving Oil Debuts Company-Branded Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Irving Oil marked a milestone in the company's commitment to expanding its electric vehicle (EV) network with the introduction of its first Irving-branded EV chargers.

The two Irving-branded ChargePoint CPE 250 chargers are located at a new Irving Oil/Rusty Lantern Market location in Providence. Several additional Irving-branded chargers will open in New England later this year.

"We've been proud to provide the energy our customers need for nearly 100 years, and as those needs evolve, our commitment to our customers remains strong. As we expand our EV offerings, these new Irving-branded chargers symbolize the continued evolution of our business as our customers transition to zero-emissions vehicles," said Irving Oil Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Sarah Irving.

Each level 3, or direct-current fast charger, is 62.5-kilowatts, with the ability to be paired together to charge up to 125-kilowatts. Customers can pay using the ChargePoint app or by using a ChargePoint card.

The Irving-branded chargers opened with support from Rhode Island Energy and the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources.

Through partnerships with Tesla, NB Power, Newfoundland Hydro and others, the Irving retail network hosts more than 70 EV chargers in Atlantic Canada and 54 in New England.

Irving Oil, which debuted a new store format in 2020 known as The Irving, is a family-owned and privately held international energy company. Specializing in the refining and marketing of finished energy products, the company operates Canada's largest refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, and Ireland's only refinery, located in Whitegate.

It operates more than 1,000 convenience stores and gas stations, as well as a network of distribution terminals spanning eastern Canada, New England and in Ireland, operating under the Top brand.