Jack Link's Protein Snacks introduces a zero-sugar beef jerky with all the satisfying flavor that Jack Link's fans have come to love. Jack Link's Zero Sugar Beef Jerky is inspired by the original, iconic Link family recipe and made with 100 percent lean-meat beef. It provides more than 30 grams of protein in one bag. The suggested retail price for a 2.3-ounce bag is $5.99, and $7.99 for a 4.7-ounce bag.