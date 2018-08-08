Jack Stout Named New 7-Eleven Chief Merchant

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. named company veteran Jack Stout as its new senior vice president, merchandising, marketing and demand chain.

Stout replaces former Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Jesus Delgado-Jenkins, who announced in June he was retiring from 7-Eleven to spend more time with his family, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

In his new role, Stout is responsible for the convenience store retailer’s:

Merchandising operations;

Category management;

New product introductions;

New category and profit center development;

Store sets;

Marketing and merchandise communications; and

Fresh foods and commissaries, as well as distribution centers.

The new senior vice president started his tenure at 7-Eleven in 2003 as operations planning manager. Prior to joining the merchandising leadership team in 2015, he held multiple positions, including director of store development strategy, senior director of national franchise, and vice president of business and financial planning. Stout is also a member of 7-Eleven's executive committee.

Prior to joining the convenience retailer, Stout served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, achieving the rank of captain. He was awarded the Air Force Commendations Medal and selected as a Professional Performer by the Inspector General.

After serving in the military, he worked for TXU Energy and Booz Allen Hamilton. He currently serves on the board of Café Momentum, a nonprofit culinary and restaurant organization that provides mentoring, support and work experience to at-risk youth in North Texas.

A graduate of Duke University in Durham, N.C., Stout earned his Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics, and holds a Master Degree from Wright State University in applied statistics and a MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

In an unrelated executive move, Raj Kapoor moved into his current role as senior vice president fresh food and proprietary beverages in November after long-time 7-Eleven leader Nancy Smith retired.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,700 in North America.