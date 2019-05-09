Jacksons Converting More Stores to ExtraMile Brand

SAN RAMON, Calif. — ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC, a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Jacksons Food Stores Inc., is kicking off its expansion in the Treasure Valley region of Idaho by officially changing the signage at Boise State University's ExtraMile Arena, formerly formerly Taco Bell Arena.

The retailer is also converting 22 Jacksons Food Stores in the area to the ExtraMile brand.

A convenience store in Caldwell, Idaho, will be the first to convert to ExtraMile in early October.

"We started this business with a single store in Caldwell, so it's kind of fitting we're beginning this next big venture with ExtraMile in Caldwell, too," said Cory Jackson, president of Jacksons Food Stores and a board member of the joint venture.

ExtraMile Convenience Stores secured naming rights to the arena in May, pending approval by the Idaho State Board of Education, for $8.4 million over a term of 15 years, as Convenience Store News previously reported. ExtraMile Arena is home to Boise State Broncos men's and women's basketball and gymnastics teams. It also hosts concerts and sporting and community events.

"Jacksons is such a spectacular success story, and we're fortunate to have them as a partner in the continued growth of ExtraMile," said Paul Casadont, president of ExtraMile. "We're also looking forward to continuing the Jackson family's tradition of being an involved and contributing member of the communities we serve in the Treasure Valley. The ExtraMile Arena branding agreement with Boise State University illustrates that commitment."

"The joint venture definitely has a positive economic impact here in the Valley," said Jackson. "The Boise State University partnership is a great example of that."

Jacksons will retain employees currently working at the stores following their conversion to the ExtraMile brand. Jacksons "Let's Go Rewards" cards will be honored at most ExtraMile stores.

San Ramon-based Chevron U.S.A. is a subsidiary of Chevron Corp., one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. It is a refiner, marketer and distributor of transportation fuels and lubricants.

Based in Idaho, Jacksons Food Stores has more than 230 company-operated locations in six western states.