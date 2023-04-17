Jacksons Enters New Partnership for Bitcoin ATMs

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Jacksons Food Stores tapped Lux Vending LLC dba Bitcoin Depot to install more than 80 Bitcoin ATMs (BTM) across the convenience store retailer's network.

As part of the agreement, Bitcoin Depot will assume the BTM contract from a competitor for Jacksons Food Stores. Installation will occur at c-stores across Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, California, Washington and Arizona.

"This partnership with Jacksons Food Stores, one of the larger convenience store chains in the U.S., further exemplifies Bitcoin Depot's leading market position and its ability to partner with key retailers in the convenience store industry that are looking for a reliable partner," said Brandon Mintz, CEO and founder of Bitcoin Depot.

Family-owned Jacksons was founded in 1975 as a single service station. The retailer has 300-plus company-operated c-stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah.

Jacksons is the latest convenience retailer to enter into a partnership with Bitcoin Depot. Last month, GetGo Café+Market selected the company to install BTMs at 125 GetGo Café+Market stores in multiple metropolitan areas.

The deal allows GetGo and Bitcoin Depot customers to purchase bitcoin in accessible locations where a variety of additional amenities are available. It also strengthens Bitcoin Depot's presence throughout the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, according to the companies.

Bitcoin Depot's products and services provide an intuitive, quick and convenient process for converting cash into Bitcoin, giving users the ability to access the broader digital financial system using Bitcoin they purchase to make payments, transfers, online purchases and investments, according to the company.

Founded in 2016, Bitcoin Depot enables users to convert their cash into Bitcoin at BDCheckout and at approximately 7,000 kiosk locations in 48 states and 10 Canadian provinces. In August 2022, Bitcoin Depot and GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation, entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Bitcoin Depot becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BTM.